A Meal So Bizarre the Epic Review Went Viral

(Newser) – You may have read a review or two by a food critic panning a restaurant. It's a safe bet you've never read a review quite as scathing or memorable as the one by travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter at her blog The Everywhereist. The headline provides a sense: "We Eat at The Worst Michelin Starred Restaurant, Ever," it reads. The distinction goes to the restaurant Bros in Lecce, Italy, which does indeed have a coveted Michelin star. For the record, the chef is defending the experience as something akin to abstract art. The details:

The review: DeRuiter and friends went to the restaurant for dinner and were served 27 "courses" over more than four hours. She sets the parameter early: "I’m not talking about a meal that’s poorly cooked, or a server who might be planning your murder—that sort of thing happens in the fat lump of the bell curve of bad," she writes. "Instead, I’m talking about the long tail stuff—the sort of meals that make you feel as though the fabric of reality is unraveling."

