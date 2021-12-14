4 Charged in $750K Murder-for-Hire Plot

(Newser) – A Texas auto dealer hired former US Marines and a purported former member of the Israeli Defense Forces to kill a Nashville, Tenn., couple found shot to death last year, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday. It describes an elaborate murder-for-hire plot that began after 46-year-old Erik Charles Maund of Austin, Texas, met up with 33-year-old Holly Williams, with whom he had a prior relationship, during a visit to Nashville, per CBS Austin. Afterwards, Williams' partner, 36-year-old William Lanway, allegedly demanded money of Maund in exchange for not exposing his apparent relationship with Williams. CNN notes Maund is married.

Maund allegedly then recruited three men to kill the couple: Gilad Peled, 47, a purported former member of the Israeli Defense Forces who owns Austin's Speartip Security; Bryon Brockway, 46, a former US Marine who owns Austin security company Ink Force LLC; and Adam Carey, 30, of Richlands, NC, who formerly served in the Marine Corps' Special Operations Group. Authorities say Maund withdrew $15,000 before Carey traveled to Nashville to surveil Williams and Lanway, who appeared to be living at the same address. A March 9, 2020, document related to the surveillance reportedly claimed those involved would do whatever possible to prevent the attempted extortion of Maund, per CBS.

Days later, Carey and Brockway allegedly confronted Williams and Lanway in the parking lot of Williams' apartment complex. Lanway was shot and killed, while his body and Williams were taken to a construction site, where Williams was likewise shot and killed, authorities say. Since that date, Maund, a partner in Austin's Maund Automotive Group, has allegedly transferred more than $750,000 to an account controlled by Peled. A $150,000 payment was allegedly sent the day of the murders, per WSMV. All four men were arrested last week. They face up to life in prison if convicted of charges including kidnapping resulting in death. (Read more murder plot stories.)