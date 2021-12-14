Video Emerges in Baffling Murder of Billionaire Couple

(Newser) – A short video released by Toronto police on Tuesday might help finally solve the murder of a billionaire couple who were killed almost exactly four years ago. Police say the person was near the home of Barry and Honey Sherman on Dec. 13, 2017, the night police believe they were murdered, reports the CBC. "We have been able to eliminate the vast majority of people captured on the video," says Det. Sgt. Brandon Price. "We are left with one individual, whom we have been unable to identify." But it's more than that: The person entered a "well-defined area, tight around the Sherman property," not seen on camera, and didn't re-emerge for awhile, says Price, per the BBC.

The behavior is so suspicious that police are calling the individual a suspect, not a mere person of interest. Barry Sherman, 75, and Honey, 70, were found strangled to death in their home, near their indoor pool, and there was no sign of a break-in. Barry Sherman founded the generic drug company Apotex and became one of the richest men in Canada. He and his wife were well-known for their philanthropy. Price says the person in the video is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 and walks with a pronounced gait—the right foot kicks up a bit with each step. The person's sex or race isn't certain. (Read more about the case here.)