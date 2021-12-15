(Newser) – Saturday Night Live's cold open over the weekend focused on COVID and vaccinations, and "cold" is the best way to describe the reaction that GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert had to a sketch that pilloried her and colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the short bit, Boebert (played by Chloe Fineman) and Greene (played by Cecily Strong), both clutching assault weapons, rant about the government's handling of the virus, per Newsweek. "The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedoms. Do they think we're dumb?" Strong as Greene asks the audience. To which Fineman as Boebert replies, "Please, would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes."

story continues below

Fineman's other standout line from the skit: "Merry Christmas, and remember: Guns don't kill people—people people people." Boebert responded to the impersonation of her the next morning on Twitter, calling the sketch "poorly acted" by a "no-name actress." "BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?" she added. Yahoo Entertainment reports that Fineman herself soon jumped into the fray, sharing Boebert's tweet on her Instagram story along with an "Lmaoooooooo." Fineman also put up a multi-pic Instagram post showing first herself and Strong in the sketch, then a photo of Boebert's tweet. Fineman's simple instructions in her caption: "Swipe for actual clown." (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)