Feeling Festive? These US Cities Are, Too

(Newser) – With 2022 almost upon us, it's the time of year when we wind down and kick back, which often includes a fair bit of festivities. LawnStarter wanted to know which places boast the most spirit of the season, so the site looked at the 200 largest cities in the nation and measured them across five main categories: shopping (how many holiday markets, gift shops, and shopping centers each has); eating (ie, the number of bakeries and candy stores); entertaining (ie, Christmas tree sellers, party supply stores, holiday decorators); merrymaking (including such things as skating rinks and holiday festivals); and frolicking, which looks at average snowfall during November and December, as well as walking activity. New York City emerged as the most festive of all, while Enterprise, Nev., turned out to be the Grinch of the group. Read on to see which other cities fell in the top and bottom 10:

Most Festive

New York (No. 1 in all categories except "frolicking") Chicago Boston Philadelphia San Francisco Los Angeles Jersey City, NJ Newark, NJ Denver Washington, DC

Montgomery, Ala. Amarillo, Texas Sunrise Manor, Nev. Cape Coral, Fla. Shreveport, La. Brownsville, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Laredo, Texas Port St. Lucie, Fla. Enterprise, Nev.

See LawnStarter's complete list for other cities' festivity rankings.