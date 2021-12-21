Reward Grows to $250K for Missing 4-Year-Old

(Newser) – Update: The search for a young girl who went missing from a Texas playground in December goes on. KSAT reports the reward in the case has been increased to $250,000, thanks to offerings from the local Crime Stoppers and the Islamic Center of San Antonio. Lina, who turned 4 on Sunday, vanished in that city on the afternoon of Dec. 20, after her mom went inside briefly while Lina remained on the playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex. The FBI is investigating, per KENS 5. Our original story from Dec. 21 follows:

Police in San Antonio, Texas, say a 3-year-old girl may be in "grave, immediate danger." Police have urged members of the public to contact them if they have any information on the whereabouts of Lina Sadar Khil, who was last seen at a playground between 4pm and 5pm Monday, ABC reports. The girl's mother is said to have briefly left her alone on the playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex while she went inside to get something, police say. Lina's mother returned to find her gone, and a police search involving a K9 unit failed to locate her, KSAT reports. An Amber Alert describing Lina as an abducted child was issued Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday that they're focused on the apartment complex, where every unit is being checked and people leaving are being searched, the San Antonio Express-News reports. No witnesses have come forward, and Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday that it's not clear whether Lina wandered off or was taken. The chief vowed that officers would do whatever it takes to find Lina. "We aren’t giving up. We don't end the search at the end of shift," he said. "We are here until we find her." Police say Lina is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. (Read more Texas stories.)