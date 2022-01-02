Massive Sewage Spill Mucks Up California Coast

(Newser) – A sewer line failure of epic proportions is causing a real stink in Southern California. Per the LA Times, beaches stretching from Los Angeles to Long Beach have been shut down after millions of gallons of raw sewage on Thursday spewed into the Dominguez Channel, which terminates into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles. Per a press release from the City of Long Beach, state law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in such situations until the water is deemed safe. By Saturday, the New York Times was reporting the leak had been contained, but not before some seven million gallons of untreated sewage spilled.

Officials are blaming a collapsed 48-inch sewer main. An official with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts told the Times its the largest spill they've ever had. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches. Seal Beach was among areas closed in neighboring Orange County, per the AP. The spill also canceled the 70th annual Polar Bear Swim that usually draws hundreds of people to Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on New Year's Day.