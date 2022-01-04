Here Are 10 Phrases From 2021 We Never Want to Hear Again

(Newser) – For nearly half a century, Michigan's Lake Superior State University has put out an annual "banished words" list, featuring words or phrases that "are becoming overused to the point of uselessness" and starting to get under people's skin, per CNN. Now, 2022's entries are in from all over the world, and the top 10 have been chosen. Peter Szatmary, executive director of marketing and communications at LSSU, says the majority of terms that made last year's list were COVID-centered, while this year, most of the phrases are "more conversational-based." The No. 1 pick on the list, which has been compiled since 1976: "Wait, what?" A release slams the term as a "two-part halting interrogative" that's "disingenuous, divergent, deflective, and other damning words that begin with the letter d." Read on to see what other phrases you probably never want to see or hear again:

Wait, what? No worries At the end of the day That being said Asking for a friend Circle back Deep dive New normal You're on mute Supply chain