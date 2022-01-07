 
X

White House, USPS Preparing to Send Out 500M COVID Tests

First tests could go out as soon as next week
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 7, 2022 4:00 AM CST
White House, USPS Preparing to Send Out 500M COVID Tests
A sign posted at the front of a CVS pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.   (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(Newser) – The seasonal workers brought in by the US Postal Service to deal with the onslaught of holiday mail might be sticking around to help send out hundreds of millions of COVID test kits. Sources tell the Washington Post that President Biden's administration is pushing forward with plans to send 500 million free rapid COVID tests to households that request them, and the first tests could go out as soon as next week. The Post's sources say test manufacturers and distributors have submitted proposals, and the administration awarded its first contract under the scheme late Thursday.

story continues below

The sources say the administration will launch a website where people can request the tests. A formal announcement is expected next week. With new cases soaring to record levels, demand for tests has far outstripped supply in many areas—and major retailers have hiked the prices of at-home tests following the expiration of a deal with the administration to sell them at cost for three months. Vox notes that the roots of the test shortage lie in decisions by the Trump and Biden administrations to focus heavily on vaccines instead of testing. Worker shortages and a slow test approval process have also played a role. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X