Dog Uncovers Bones of Man Killed in 2020

The remains of a young man who was reportedly murdered a year ago were uncovered by chance last month after a dog did what dogs do best: sniffed out a bone. Per Newsweek, a Morgan County, Georgia man called police in December after his dog came home with what looked like a suspicious bone. The man put it in his truck and drove to work, where cops later met him and determined the bone to be human. Since the dog owner didn't know where his pet had found the bone, police fitted the animal with a tracking collar in order to log its movements.

Their efforts paid off when the remains of a human were discovered about 100 yards from the dog owner's home. Per the Morgan County Citizen, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to use dental records and other evidence to identify the remains as those of 23-year-old Chanceler "CJ" James McCall, who was last seen outside a home in Decatur in December 2020. Witnesses at the time told authorities McCall was shot and his body placed in the trunk of his own car. That car was located hours later, but had been burned. Two men were arrested in connection with McCall's disappearance prior to the discovery of his remains, but their names were not released.