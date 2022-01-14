 
Friends Pick Up Bob Saget's Car, Give Touching Tribute

John Mayer, Jeff Ross speak at length about their love for Saget
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2022 12:17 AM CST
Friends Pick Up Bob Saget's Car, Give Touching Tribute
Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Two of Bob Saget's many, many friends went to pick up the car he left at Los Angeles International Airport when he left on tour, and, in an Instagram video on the drive to Saget's home, they mourned the beloved comedian who died at 65 Sunday. The overarching theme of the 25-minute tribute was just how special Saget made all of his friends feel. "Everybody has a spiritual connection with Bob," said fellow comedian Jeff Ross after John Mayer, who was driving the car, pointed out that there are so many others who could make similar tributes. "I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer said, joking that "30,000 people are tied for third place" in Saget's life.

Saget "ended the most benign conversations with 'I love you,'" Ross said. "The affairs are in order in terms of ... not having to wonder how Bob felt about us," Mayer said, before Ross brought up the idea of backing up a computer. "Bob's love backup was this morning, 7:33am," Mayer joked. "You knew where you stood," Ross agreed, and they both concurred that where Saget's friends and family stood at any given moment was, essentially, cloaked in Saget's love. Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but sources tell TMZ the lights were off in the hotel room when Saget was found "tucked in bed," having apparently died in his sleep. Also making headlines, though it's not clear whether it contributed to his death, is Saget's recent bout with COVID; People reports that an audience member at his final show Saturday says he talked about having had the virus about a month prior. A friend says Saget had just gotten over it and was feeling better. (Read more Bob Saget stories.)

