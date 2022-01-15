(Newser) – The public feud between Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears is only getting worse. After a bitter back-and-forth Thursday and into Friday, Britney fired the latest salvo on Friday afternoon—a lengthy tweet in which she calls her younger sister "scum," reports People. Britney, 40, objected to various statements made by Jamie Lynn, 30, in her new book and in interviews promoting Things I Should Have Said. For example, Jamie Lynn alleges that Britney once became "scared," grabbed a knife, and locked the two of them in a room, per Us Magazine. She also alleges that Britney once "got in [her] face" while Jamie Lynn was holding her daughter Ivey, now 3, during their pandemic quarantine.

"Jamie Lynn ... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW," writes Britney. "I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! ... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!" She ends with an even more pointed slam against her sister: "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone .... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW ... LOWER ... LOWEST ... because you win on that one, babe!!!!" (Read more Britney Spears stories.)