Jamie Lynn Spears on Rift With Britney: 'I Don't Know Why'

(Newser) – Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir is called Things I Should Have Said, and in a sit-down in ABC News, the 30-year-old says plenty about her relationship with sister Britney and her involvement (or lack thereof) in her sister's conservatorship. She made clear that she "took no steps" to be part of the conservatorship, and "I didn't understand what was happening" when it was first instituted in 2008. "Nor was I focused on that," she continued. "I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."

story continues below

Interviewer Juju Chang points out that Jamie Lynn attaches the following words to Britney in describing how she saw her sister change more than a decade ago: "erratic," "paranoid," and "spiraling." Jamie Lynn responds by saying she can't speak to Britney's mental state now, because she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind. I don't think that's fair. But I'm allowed to say how I felt in those [moments], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain." She added that she has "always been my sister's biggest supporter" and tried to help as she could, going "out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship."

Chang asks about an apparent rift between the two these days, something fans have pointed out even prior to noticing Spears apparently unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram. An excerpt from the interview shows a choked up Jamie Lynn drying her tears. "That love is still there 100%," she says. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now." (A mental health nonprofit declined to accept profits from Jamie Lynn's memoir, which is out next Tuesday.)