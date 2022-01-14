(Newser) – This week, during an interview promoting her new memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears says she's always been the "biggest supporter" of big sister Britney Spears and isn't sure why there's now a rift between the two of them. The elder Spears responded by tweeting an explosive rant against her sister, her family, even a security guard she says wouldn't get her some headache medicine, reports the Guardian. Britney's lengthy complaint, posted to Twitter Thursday evening, begins by detailing that she's been "really sick," including with a high fever, and that when she asked security to pick up some Aleve for her, that request was refused. The 40-year-old's anger over that, however, was just the lead-in to how she's feeling over her 30-year-old sister's interview regarding her new book, Things I Should Have Said, which comes out next week.

Britney referenced the part of Jamie Lynn's ABC chat in which her younger sister detailed Britney's "erratic" behavior, during a time when Britney was having mental health struggles. "[Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" Britney writes, adding sarcastically, "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!!" She also takes Jamie Lynn to task for performing remixes to her songs at a 2017 awards show, noting it upset her because "I wrote a lot of my songs and ... she never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!" Britney also takes shots at her family in general, noting they "ruined my dreams 100 billion percent" and "[love] to pull me down and hurt me always."

The Spears saga continued into early Friday morning, which is when Jamie Lynn posted a rebuttal to Britney's Twitter tirade, per Variety. In an Instagram post, Jamie Lynn writes that her family has been getting death threats due to Britney's "vague and accusatory posts," and that "the things being said are absolutely not the truth." "It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," Jamie Lynn writes, addressing Britney. She also bristles at Britney's slam of her memoir, noting, "My book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister." Still, despite all of the drama, Jamie Lynn acknowledges that her sister is "going through a lot" and that "I will always love my big sister, and be here for her."