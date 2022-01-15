 
X

Southern States Brace for 'Crippling' Winter Storm

Virginia, Georgia, the Carolinas have all declared states of emergency on storm set for this weekend
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 15, 2022 9:30 AM CST
Southern States Brace for 'Crippling' Winter Storm
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear roads of ice and snow ahead of a winter storm at a GDOT's location on Friday in Forest Park, Ga.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(Newser) – A major winter storm is headed toward the South, leading four states so far to declare states of emergency. The storm system has already dumped several inches of snow on the central United States and is set to make its way toward the southeast Saturday into Sunday morning, leading to what CNN reports will be a "crippling ice and snow event." The storm is then expected to move north toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast corridor, with rain, sleet, and freezing rain added into the mix, tripping up travel plans across a wide swath of the East Coast over the three-day holiday weekend.

story continues below

"Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged," notes a National Weather Service alert out of Greenville, SC. ABC News reports that 3 to 6 inches of snow may accumulate in certain sections of the South, with up to 18 inches in the mountain areas of Virginia and the Carolinas. Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee are also expected to get socked.

So far, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency, and government officials, highway crews, and residents are now scrambling to prepare. The AP notes that locals are rushing to grocery and hardware stores to try to stock up on food and other essentials. "We're selling everything you might expect: sleds, but also salt, shovels, and firewood," the owner of a hardware store in Abbeville, SC, tells the news outlet, noting he hasn't seen a run on his business like this in at least two winters. "People are worried." (Read more winter storm stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X