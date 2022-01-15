(Newser) – Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, and the suspected shooter wasn't yet in custody as of 8am local time Saturday, police said. Officers responded to the WOW Hall in Eugene after reports of a shooting around 9:30pm, police said in a statement, per the AP. Police said no suspect was in custody, though they're said to be searching for a single person wearing a hoodie who fled the scene, per USA Today.

Six people were taken to the hospital, and at least one of them was in critical condition, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said. The extent of the other injuries wasn't immediately clear. The shooting happened in a back parking lot outside the venue, police and WOW Hall leaders said. A concert featuring Lil Bean & ZayBang, as well as other artists, was being held at the hall at the time. At a news conference, Skinner described "chaos" when officers arrived, and said investigators hadn't received much information from possible witnesses.

"What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot," Skinner said. "People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they're trying to help." WOW Hall released a statement on its website acknowledging the shooting but declined to speculate on any details. "We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone's safety and administer first aid," the message said. "We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for." Investigators haven't determined whether the shooting was random or targeted, the police chief said.