Skier May Face Manslaughter Charges After Deadly Collision

(Newser) – A skier is being held on suspicion of manslaughter after a collision in the French Alps Saturday left a 5-year-old dead. The British girl was taking a ski lesson on an easy-level ski run in clear weather, Yahoo News reports. She was last in line behind the instructor and four other children about to make a right turn when a man came down the slope. "She was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her," says the local public prosecutor, per the Guardian. She died as she was being airlifted to a hospital.

story continues below

The man, reportedly a volunteer firefighter in his 40s, was said to be devastated by the tragedy at a resort in Flaine, Haute-Savoie; he reportedly attempted to provide first aid on the slopes, as did a doctor who was nearby. The skier involved in the collision faces an allegation of "violation of an obligation of safety and prudence" and was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Bonneville police will investigate whether he was skiing too fast or recklessly. (Read more France stories.)