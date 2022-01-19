Blinken: Russia Could Attack Ukraine on 'Very Short Notice'

(Newser) – It's a week of heavy meetings for Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on Wednesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a face-to-face with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday. In Kyiv, Blinken offered a message of support in the face of a buildup of Russian troops at the border, but not necessarily one of optimism, saying it's possible Russia could attack Ukraine "on very short notice," reports the AP. He confirmed the US would be providing $200 million in defensive military aid, a sum that was announced in late December. The latest:

One key quote from Blinken: "As we meet today, Russia has ratcheted up its threats and amassed nearly 100,000 forces on Ukraine's border, which it could double on relatively short order," he said, per CNN. CNN separately cites a Ukrainian intelligence report that puts the number of Russian troops near the border at 127,000 when air and sea personnel are factored in. The report asserted that Russia's aim is to try "to split and weaken the European Union and NATO."

