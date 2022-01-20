19-Year-Old Charged in Marine Accident That Left 2 Dead

(Newser) – A 19-year-old Marine was charged Wednesday after a military vehicle crash that left two Marines dead and 17 others injured. The Marines were traveling from North Carolina's Camp Lejeune in a tactical vehicle when it overturned while attempting to make a right turn, ejecting 17 of the 19 Marines aboard, WNCT reports. Another military vehicle traveling behind it couldn't stop in time and hit one of those passengers. The 19-year-old driver of the first vehicle was accused of driving too fast to make the turn safely and was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of death by motor vehicle, NBC News reports. Two of the injured Marines are in critical condition. (Read more Camp Lejeune stories.)