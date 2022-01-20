 
19-Year-Old Charged in Marine Accident That Left 2 Dead

17 others were hurt in North Carolina incident
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2022 1:35 AM CST
In this image taken from video, authorities work at the scene of a fatal crash after a military truck overturned, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, near Camp Lejeune, NC.   (WITN via AP)

(Newser) – A 19-year-old Marine was charged Wednesday after a military vehicle crash that left two Marines dead and 17 others injured. The Marines were traveling from North Carolina's Camp Lejeune in a tactical vehicle when it overturned while attempting to make a right turn, ejecting 17 of the 19 Marines aboard, WNCT reports. Another military vehicle traveling behind it couldn't stop in time and hit one of those passengers. The 19-year-old driver of the first vehicle was accused of driving too fast to make the turn safely and was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of death by motor vehicle, NBC News reports. Two of the injured Marines are in critical condition. (Read more Camp Lejeune stories.)

