Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader Kept Relationship Quiet for a Year

(Newser) – Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader went from playing siblings in a movie to dating in real life—and they managed to keep it secret for more than a year. The pair, who starred as Santa Claus's children in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle, found it easy to keep their romance under wraps since it started amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a source tells People. "She's really, really happy," the source says. Kendrick, 36, also knew Hader, 43, from her appearances on Saturday Night Live. The source notes that they got together "well after" filming Noelle in 2017-18.

Kendrick has not shared any pictures of the couple on social media, Hader does not have social media accounts, and neither of their reps have commented on the news. But Us also spoke to a source who said "They’re really into each other and make each other laugh—a lot." Their friends know about the relationship, the source says. Hader broke up with Rachel Bilson in July 2020; prior to that he was married to director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. He and Carey have three daughters together ranging in age from 7 to 12, and Us' source says Kendrick has "bonded" with them. (Read more Anna Kendrick stories.)