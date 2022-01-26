 
X

In Off-the-Cuff Comments, Pope Speaks of Gay Kids

Francis tells parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 26, 2022 11:42 AM CST
Pope to Parents: Don't Condemn Your Gay Children
Pope Francis is seen arriving for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(Newser) – Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they're gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy. Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with "sad" situations in their children's lives. Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned, or killed in car accidents, Francis also mentioned "parents who see that their children have different sexual orientations, how they manage that and accompany their children and not hide behind a condemning attitude."

story continues below

"Never condemn a child," he said, per the AP. Official church teaching calls for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved, but considers homosexual activity "intrinsically disordered." Francis, though, has sought to make the church more welcoming to gays, most famously with his 2013 comment "Who am I to judge?" The Argentine Jesuit also has spoken of his own ministry to gay and transgender people, insisting they're children of God, loved by God, and deserving of accompaniment by the church. Francis has also made several gestures of outreach to the gay Catholic community and their advocates, including a recent letter congratulating Sister Jeannine Gramick, an American nun once sanctioned by the Vatican, on her 50 years of LGBTQ ministry.

(Read more Pope Francis stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X