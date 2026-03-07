World  | 
Gen Z

1 in 3 Gen Z Men Say Wives Should Always Obey Husbands

This is from a survey conducted in 29 countries
Posted Mar 7, 2026 9:50 AM CST
1 in 3 Gen Z Men Say Wives Should Always Obey Husbands
   (Getty/Gregoria Reche)

Gen Z men around the world tend to embrace old-school ideas about marriage and gender more than other generations, a new global survey suggests. Nearly a third of men in this cohort—born between 1997 and 2012—say a wife should always obey her husband, more than double the percentage of baby boomer men (13%) and also higher than Gen X (21%) and millennials (29%), according to the study out of King's College London. Meanwhile, 18% of Gen Z women agree with that sentiment, along with 6% of boomers, 13% of Gen Xers, and 19% of millennial women. More:

  • Agreement with the "wife should obey" statement varied widely in the 29-nation survey, with people of both genders most likely to agree in Indonesia (66%) and Malaysia (60%), compared with 23% in the US and 13% in Great Britain, the Guardian reports.

  • On expectations of women, 24% of Gen Z males said women shouldn't appear too independent or self-sufficient, and 21% said a "real woman" should never initiate sex—far higher levels than among baby boomer men (12% and 7%). Only 12% of Gen Z women agreed that they shouldn't initiate sex, and 7% of boomers.
  • More than half of Gen Z males (59%) feel men are being asked to do too much for gender equality, compared with 45% of baby boomer men. Similar, but lower, generational gaps appear among women: 41% for Gen Z and 30% for boomers.
  • At the same time, 41% of Gen Z males find women with successful careers more attractive, and the survey shows strong support overall for measures like increasing the number of women in government, suggesting a complex mix of progressive and traditional views.
  • Overall, however, it's "deeply concerning to see traditional gender norms persisting today," in the view of Heejung Chung, director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at the college's business school.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X