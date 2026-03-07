1 in 3 Gen Z Men Say Wives Should Always Obey Husbands

Gen Z men around the world tend to embrace old-school ideas about marriage and gender more than other generations, a new global survey suggests. Nearly a third of men in this cohort—born between 1997 and 2012—say a wife should always obey her husband, more than double the percentage of baby boomer men (13%) and also higher than Gen X (21%) and millennials (29%), according to the study out of King's College London. Meanwhile, 18% of Gen Z women agree with that sentiment, along with 6% of boomers, 13% of Gen Xers, and 19% of millennial women. More:

Agreement with the "wife should obey" statement varied widely in the 29-nation survey, with people of both genders most likely to agree in Indonesia (66%) and Malaysia (60%), compared with 23% in the US and 13% in Great Britain, the Guardian reports.