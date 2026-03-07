Golf Course Sinkhole Was Really a Hidden Wine Cellar

Golfers in Greater Manchester suddenly have a 13th hole with a very old backstory. A small sinkhole that appeared near the tee at Davyhulme Park golf club turned out not to be a collapsed drain but the entrance to a long-lost wine cellar hidden for more than 100 years, reports the Guardian. Deputy head greenskeeper Steve Hopkins says he climbed through a low doorway revealed by digging and found himself in a brick-vaulted room lined with dusty, empty wine and port bottles. "I am the first person to go in that room for over 100 years," Hopkins says. As for the bottles, "They're all odd shapes and stuff so they're obviously extremely old bottles," he tells the BBC. "They all look like they've been hand-blown." The club posted a video tour of the cellar here.