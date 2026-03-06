Iran Is Missing Out on Milan Cortina Paralympics

Iran will not participate in the Milan Cortina Paralympics because its only athlete set to compete can't safely travel to Italy amid the intensifying Middle East conflict, the International Paralympic Committee said Friday. The announcement that Aboulfazl Khatibi won't compete came just hours ahead of the opening ceremony in Verona, reports the AP. The Games are beginning less than a week after the United States and Israel launched a military attack against Iran. "Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Paralympian cannot travel safely to Italy," the IPC said.