Iran Is Missing Out on Milan Cortina Paralympics

Its only athlete can't travel safely to Italy
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 6, 2026 11:16 AM CST
People take photos in front of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics rings, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, on Nov. 20, 2025.   (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Iran will not participate in the Milan Cortina Paralympics because its only athlete set to compete can't safely travel to Italy amid the intensifying Middle East conflict, the International Paralympic Committee said Friday. The announcement that Aboulfazl Khatibi won't compete came just hours ahead of the opening ceremony in Verona, reports the AP. The Games are beginning less than a week after the United States and Israel launched a military attack against Iran. "Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Paralympian cannot travel safely to Italy," the IPC said.

Khatibi was set to compete in two Para cross-country events beginning next week. He had been announced as Iran's flagbearer but was not going to actually carry the flag— volunteers will be handed the task for all nations because not all flagbearers will be able to attend the ceremony for logistics and training issues. The IPC said Iran's flag was removed from the nations' parade at the opening ceremony on Friday.

