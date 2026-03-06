Iceland Plans Referendum on EU Membership Talks

Iceland's government wants to hold a referendum in August on whether to restart membership talks with the European Union, more than a decade after getting cold feet about joining the bloc. The Cabinet approved a resolution Friday calling for an Aug. 29 vote on resuming accession talks, national broadcaster RUV reports. The proposal must be approved by Iceland's 1,100-year-old parliament, the Althingi, before the vote can happen. The decision for the fiercely independent Arctic island nation with a population of just 400,000 comes as concerns grow about geopolitical instability and economic pressures, the AP reports.