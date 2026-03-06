Firefighters Save Trapped Wolf From Canal

Italian firefighters rescued a wolf that was trapped in a canal in an aptly named town near Verona. Passersby spotted the animal trapped under a bridge in San Giovanni Lupatoto—which means "St. John of the Wolves"—and alerted authorities, setting off a coordinated response, ANSA reports. Firefighters worked with provincial police and veterinarians from the ULSS 9 Prevention Department to safely extract the wolf, officials said.

The wolf was sedated and held in place with a catch pole while firefighters in an inflatable boat extracted it, UPI reports. The fire brigade shared video of the rescue. Once freed, it was handed over to the provincial police, then transferred to the Wild Animal Recovery Center. The young female wolf is expected to stay there briefly for observation and care before being released back into the wild, Euronews reports.