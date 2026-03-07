Thanks to NASA, a 'Spine- Tingling Moment' in Galapagos

For the first time since the 1800s, giant tortoises are walking free again on Floreana Island, and NASA had a hand in getting them there. Using satellite data to map vegetation, rainfall, temperature, and terrain, scientists pinpointed the spots most likely to offer the animals food, water, and nesting sites, both now and decades from today, per NASA . That guidance helped the Galapagos National Park Directorate and Galapagos Conservancy release 158 young giant tortoises last month in what's being billed as a major step in one of the world's biggest rewilding campaigns.

Floreana's native tortoises were wiped out by hunting and invasive predators more than 150 years ago, transforming the island's landscape. At one point before this vanishing, there were 20,000 giant tortoises roaming the 67-square-mile island, per the AP. DNA examination of tortoise bones later revealed living tortoises with Floreana ancestry on another island in the area, likely moved long ago by whalers, per NASA. Those animals seeded a breeding program that produced the new cohort.

NASA-informed "habitat suitability" models—described by park officials as a move "from intuition to precision"—aim to ensure the long-living reptiles, which can make it past 100 years, are placed where they can endure a changing climate. The tortoise release anchors a broader effort to eliminate invasive species and reintroduce 12 native species to Floreana. "Seeing giant tortoises back on Floreana is a truly spine-tingling moment," Jen Jones, CEO of the Galapagos Conservation Trust, says in a statement, per Smithsonian.