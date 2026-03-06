Lily Allen's 'Revenge Dress' Is Raising Eyebrows

Lily Allen is literally wrapping herself in the subject of her new music. At the March 2 kickoff of her West End Girl Tour, the singer performed "4chan Stan" while pulling a long strip of green silk from behind a bed onstage—fabric seemingly printed with shopping receipt text—then twirling it around herself to form a fitted "revenge dress," per E! News . The song describes discovering evidence of an ex buying luxury items for other women, with Allen singing, "Never been Bergdorf's/But you took someone shopping there [on] May 24 ... You bought her a handbag/It wasn't cheap/I was in London/Probably asleep."

Video of Allen's performance in the eyebrow-raising dress has since circulated on social media, with BuzzFeed noting that the internet is "freaking out" over it. Writing for the Washington Post, Shane O'Neill calls the dress "peak pettiness" but says he's "here for it." "We do love to see a woman in a 'revenge dress,' don't we?" he notes. "Looking fierce, fabulous, and unbothered in public after being mistreated by a man." The track arrived about eight months after Allen's breakup with Harbour was confirmed; she and the Stranger Things star formally separated in February of last year, per E! News. The outlet notes it has asked reps for both stars for comment but hasn't yet received a response.

Allen has previously stressed that while her new album draws heavily from her marriage, it shouldn't be read as a direct diary. "There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel," she told British Vogue in October, calling the album "inspired" by the relationship and written in just 16 days as she worked through "confusion, sorrow, grief, helplessness." Harbour, speaking to British GQ in April, said he prefers to protect his private life and instead channel his experiences into his roles, arguing that whatever he goes through "will always be useful to someone else if it's channeled through art."