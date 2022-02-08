Florida Cops: You Have to Read This Case to Understand

(Newser) – "No title could explain this case, but the details will ... well, it's best to just read on." So wrote the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in its Facebook post about a very bizarre sequence of alleged events in Florida. Bradford Weitzel, 38, allegedly told cops he left a bar early Saturday morning and couldn't locate his car, so he stole someone else's car in an attempt to go look for his. That car, he told police, abruptly died on train tracks as a train was approaching, and Weitzel fled.

The train hit the car, which hit a nearby house, whose sleeping occupants were fortunately not injured. The Facebook post has wild pictures of the car up against the side of the house. "We told you a title was not possible," the post concludes, after noting that Weitzel allegedly vandalized a nearby fruit stand and attempted to steal a forklift before finally flagging down deputies to alert them that he couldn't find his car. He is charged with grand theft and criminal mischief, and more charges are expected. (Read more weird crimes stories.)