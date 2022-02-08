 
X

Gawker Obtains Kyrsten Sinema's Social Security Number

National Review sees it as a 'threat'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 8, 2022 1:52 AM CST
Gawker Obtains Kyrsten Sinema's Divorce Papers, Social Security Number
Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing for Shalanda Young, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Washington.   (Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via AP)

(Newser) – Kyrsten Sinema is not exactly popular amongst her fellow Democrats right now, and amidst all the controversy she's been stirring up, Gawker used a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain her divorce papers. The Arizona senator met Blake Dain at Brigham Young University in the 1990s; they reportedly wed in 1995 and divorced in 1999, though information on him and their union is so difficult to come by that a 2013 profile of Sinema described her as never having been married.

story continues below

The divorce papers don't reveal much (see Gawker's rundown here), except Sinema's social security number, driver's license number, and bank account number, none of which were redacted. Gawker says it will not be publishing the numbers, but the National Review takes the site's very announcement of being in possession of the numbers as a "thinly-veiled threat." (Read more Kyrsten Sinema stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X