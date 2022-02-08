Gawker Obtains Kyrsten Sinema's Social Security Number

(Newser) – Kyrsten Sinema is not exactly popular amongst her fellow Democrats right now, and amidst all the controversy she's been stirring up, Gawker used a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain her divorce papers. The Arizona senator met Blake Dain at Brigham Young University in the 1990s; they reportedly wed in 1995 and divorced in 1999, though information on him and their union is so difficult to come by that a 2013 profile of Sinema described her as never having been married.

The divorce papers don't reveal much (see Gawker's rundown here), except Sinema's social security number, driver's license number, and bank account number, none of which were redacted. Gawker says it will not be publishing the numbers, but the National Review takes the site's very announcement of being in possession of the numbers as a "thinly-veiled threat." (Read more Kyrsten Sinema stories.)