A white father and son are facing criminal charges in Mississippi, accused of shooting at a Black FedEx driver last month while he was working. D'Monterrio Gibson, 24, tells CNN that on the evening of Jan. 24, he was delivering FedEx packages out of a Hertz rental van, complete with Hertz stickers, to a home in Brookhaven when he spotted a white pickup headed his way from a neighbor's house, honking its horn. Gibson says the truck tried to cut him off, so he attempted to flee—when suddenly a man showed up in the middle of the street, pointing a gun at his van and motioning for him to get out. Instead, Gibson swerved around him, ducking as he was driving, which is when he says he heard "at least five shots" fired, with the bullets hitting the van, per a Jan. 25 incident report filed by the Brookhaven Police Department.

Gibson says the truck, now with both men inside, then chased him for about seven minutes, until he reached the interstate. Brandon Case, accused of being the man in the street with the gun, has been charged with feloniously attempting to cause bodily injury with a firearm and a deadly weapon by shooting at an occupied vehicle with Gibson inside, per an affidavit, which also notes that Gregory Case, said to be the driver of the white pickup, was charged with unlawfully and feloniously conspiring with Brandon Case to commit aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury to Gibson. Gibson's attorney, Carlos E. Moore, says he thinks the charges should be upgraded to attempted murder. "If the roles were reversed, and he'd done this to them, he would have been immediately arrested for attempted murder and gone to jail that same night," Moore says.

Moore adds that the Cases were arrested more than a week after the incident. He also deems what allegedly happened "a copycat crime," claiming the Cases were inspired by the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man gunned down in February 2020 after being chased by three white men in a Georgia neighborhood, per the Washington Post. "This man went to work and they attacked him like he was a wild animal," Moore says of his client. A spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says both men were booked on Feb. 1, with Brandon Case's bond set at $150,000 and his father's bond set at $75,000. Gibson, meanwhile, tells WAPT that he's been struggling with PTSD. "I have been having a lot of anxiety and trauma," he says. "I have slight panic attacks and I am getting into therapy to handle that." (Read more Mississippi stories.)