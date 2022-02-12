(Newser) – If you're a teacher who uses the same laptop for home and work, it's probably a good idea to clear it of all things porn-related before using it in class. That's the hard lesson one staffer at a Massachusetts high school was just apparently taught, after an incident Monday that now has them placed on administrative leave, reports MassLive.com. Josh Vadala, superintendent of Peabody Public Schools, says that on Monday, said "employee" plugged their laptop into a classroom projector, per a release.

story continues below

It wasn't a lesson on World War II or the periodic table that popped up on the screen, however—instead, students were subjected to what the release calls "a series of explicit images from what appeared to be a Google Image search." "The employee was immediately placed on leave," the release notes, adding that an investigation by the district is underway and local police have been notified. The district notes counseling is available for any students who may need it as a result of this incident, and that the district will be looking more closely at its policies on employees using personal devices in the classroom. (Read more pornography stories.)