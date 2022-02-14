Super Bowl Halftime Show Had 2 Surprise Guests

(Newser) – The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was already epic with the five known performers—Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar—but when the time came around for it Sunday, two surprise guests joined in. Rapper 50 Cent performed his hit "In Da Club," and then when Eminem showed up, rapper Anderson .Paak was playing drums, Billboard reports. Per Chart Data, every one of the artists has had a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Watch the show here. (Read more Super Bowl LVI stories.)