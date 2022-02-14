 
Super Bowl Halftime Show Had 2 Surprise Guests

50 Cent and Anderson .Paak joined the headliners
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 13, 2022 8:25 PM CST
Snoop Dogg, left, and Dr. Dre perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.   (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(Newser) – The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was already epic with the five known performers—Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar—but when the time came around for it Sunday, two surprise guests joined in. Rapper 50 Cent performed his hit "In Da Club," and then when Eminem showed up, rapper Anderson .Paak was playing drums, Billboard reports. Per Chart Data, every one of the artists has had a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Watch the show here. (Read more Super Bowl LVI stories.)

