Before Passenger Allegedly Killed Her, Uber Driver Pleaded: 'I Have 4 Kids'

(Newser) – During an attempted robbery by an armed passenger on the night of Feb. 10, Uber driver Christina Spicuzza was captured on dashcam video pleading for her life before her passenger eventually killed her, police say. Calvin Crew, 22, allegedly held a gun to Spicuzza's head as he had her drive around several Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Her phone history shows that multiple money transfer apps were accessed during the drive. "Come on, I have a family," the 38-year-old can be heard saying on the video. "I'm begging you, I have four kids." But police say Crew shot her in the head, killing her. Her family reported her missing when she didn't return home at the end of the shift, and an Amazon delivery driver found her body on the side of the road Feb. 12, USA Today reports.

Crew was arrested Feb. 17 and is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence. He can be heard on the dashcam video saying, "I got a family too, now drive," CBS 2 Pittsburgh reports. Police are trying to figure out what may have been stolen from Spicuzza, and whether to charge Crew's girlfriend, who allegedly called the Uber for him. The ridesharing company says it is cooperating with the investigation and both accounts involved have been banned. "It was a senseless killing that left four children without a mother. My heart breaks for Christina's children and her family," the Allegheny County police assistant superintendent says.