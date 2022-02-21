 
In Peacock's Fine Print, an Office Easter Egg

TikToker finds that 'terms and conditions' includes instructions for Kevin's chili
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 21, 2022 1:21 PM CST
As 'Office' fans know, things are about to go south for poor Kevin.   (YouTube)

(Newser) – A TikToker discovered that someone at NBC's streaming service Peacock has a sense of humor. Deep in the fine print of its "terms and conditions" is an Easter egg from the Office—the recipe for Kevin's famous chili, reports ScreenRant. A TikTok user by the name of Mckenzie Floyd revealed the find in a gone-viral video. The Daily Dot notes that other companies have planted such jokes—in fact, Peacock previously included the recipe for chocolate cake before apparently deciding that a "more NBC-specific joke" would work better. For those unfamiliar, Kevin's chili day does not go well—see the video. (Read more The Office stories.)

