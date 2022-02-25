Before Deaths, Ukrainian Soldiers Had 4 Words for Russia

(Newser) – The 13 soldiers defending a Ukrainian outpost in the Black Sea died after making it very clear to a Russian warship that they had no intention of surrendering, according to the Ukrainian government and reports in Ukrainian media. In audio believed to be from a naval radio channel, a Russian officer says, "This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed." A male Ukrainian soldier can then be heard saying, "Should I tell them to f--- themselves?" reports Politico. A female soldier says, "Well, just in case," and the male soldier tells the officer, "Warship, go f--- yourself."

The recording was posted on the website of a Ukrainian news outlet, and a Ukrainian official confirmed its authenticity to the Washington Post. Authorities say all 13 border guards were killed Thursday when Russian forces bombed Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, the Guardian reports. The strategic 42-acre island is around 180 miles west of Crimea, near Ukraine's border with Romania. "All border guards died heroically but did not give up," said President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said the soldiers would be posthumously awarded the Hero of Ukraine award. The Post reports that a video posted on TikTok shows a border guard cursing as the island comes under fire. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)