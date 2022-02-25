Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Suing LeBron James

(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse isn't happy about what some big names said about him during his trial for murder and after his November acquittal, and now he says he's taking legal action. Rittenhouse has recently been making the conservative media rounds, and on Monday he made a stop at Tucker Carlson's prime-time Fox show to announce how he planned to take on those he believes defamed him, per the Guardian. "Me and my team have decided to launch the Media Accountability Project, as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they say and deal with them in court," Rittenhouse told Carlson, who then asked if Rittenhouse had anyone in mind to go after.

"Right now we're looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes," Rittenhouse replied. "Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer, after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers." The Guardian cites Goldberg's exact quote after Rittenhouse was found not guilty: "Even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it's murder. I'm sorry." Another name at the top of his list, per TMZ: LeBron James, who mocked Rittenhouse after he broke down at one point during his trial while recalling the events of Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wis., during racial justice protests.

"What tears????? I didn't see one. Man knock it off!" the NBA star tweeted, along with laugh emoji and a video showing Rittenhouse weeping on the stand. "I was really pissed off when he said that," Rittenhouse said during an interview with Turning Point USA. "'Cause I liked LeBron, and then I'm like, 'You know what, f--- you, LeBron." Rittenhouse also said President Biden should expect "papers" for suggesting he was a white supremacist. So how much chance does the teen have at winning such a libel case? "I would say he has very little, to no, shot at winning" is how one media attorney puts it, per the Journal Times. Experts say that's mainly because Rittenhouse is now considered a public figure, which means he'd have to prove that those he's suing acted with "malice"—meaning they knew they were saying something untrue or defamatory.