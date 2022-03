This City Is the Least Affordable in America

(Newser) – Move over, San Francisco—you can no longer claim the most expensive housing market in the nation. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the city has been "dethroned," by one a little further south, according to a recent report from real estate firm OJO Labs. The new most unaffordable metro area is San Diego, where the median sale price for a home rose 14.3% compared with January 2021. Although the median sale price for a home in the Bay Area exceeds $1 million, while San Diego's comes in at around $765,000, the Bay Area saw a 4.2% decrease in that cost from last year. Here are the top 10 least affordable markets in the US, along with the most affordable ones:



Least Affordable

San Diego San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif. Los Angeles Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola (Fort Walton Beach), Fla. Boise, Idaho Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Las Vegas Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif. New York Phoenix

Green Bay-Appleton, Wis. Cleveland-Akron (Canton), Ohio Buffalo, NY Detroit Pittsburgh Hartford-New Haven, Conn. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. Fort Myers-Naples, Fla. Washington, DC (Hagerstown, Md.) Indianapolis

Check out these cities' median home price changes and affordability scores here . (Read more San Diego stories.)