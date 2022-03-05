This City Is the Least Affordable in America

(Newser)
Move over, San Francisco—you can no longer claim the most expensive housing market in the nation. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the city has been "dethroned," by one a little further south, according to a recent report from real estate firm OJO Labs. The new most unaffordable metro area is San Diego, where the median sale price for a home rose 14.3% compared with January 2021. Although the median sale price for a home in the Bay Area exceeds $1 million, while San Diego's comes in at around $765,000, the Bay Area saw a 4.2% decrease in that cost from last year. Here are the top 10 least affordable markets in the US, along with the most affordable ones:
Least Affordable
Most Affordable
- San Diego
- San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.
- Los Angeles
- Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola (Fort Walton Beach), Fla.
- Boise, Idaho
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Las Vegas
- Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.
- New York
- Phoenix
- Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.
- Cleveland-Akron (Canton), Ohio
- Buffalo, NY
- Detroit
- Pittsburgh
- Hartford-New Haven, Conn.
- Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich.
- Fort Myers-Naples, Fla.
- Washington, DC (Hagerstown, Md.)
- Indianapolis
