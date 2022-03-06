Convoy Circles Washington

(Newser) – Trucks and cars took laps around Washington, DC, on Sunday as part of a protest of COVID-19 restrictions. WRC reported some congestion on Interstate 495 but no major delays in the District suburbs. Organizers said that the group didn't plan to enter the District, but that the convoy would circle Washington at least twice before returning to Hagerstown, Maryland, for the night. News video showed the convoy consisted of dozens of vehicles, including some eighteen-wheelers, per CNN. Banners reading "Thank you" and "End tyranny" greeted them along their route, though there also were signs saying, "Go home."

The protest's goal is to be a "huge pain," organizers said, per the Washington Post. The vehicles were going about 45mph on Sunday afternoon, though traffic around them was moving at 55 mph. "We're not even sure we can call it a convoy anymore because it's so dispersed among routine traffic at this point," a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said. But organizer Brian Brase said the protest isn't just a Sunday thing. He said the group will repeat the drive every day this week, increasing the number of times it circles Washington each day to add pressure on government officials.