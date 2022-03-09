Zucker Settles With CNN for Millions

(Newser) – Former CNN President Jeff Zucker has reached a settlement with the network that will include a payment of millions of dollars but will cost him his ability to sue. Zucker resigned last month after conceding he hadn't told his bosses about a romantic relationship with a subordinate. The deal between WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, and Zucker includes a nondisclosure clause that prevents him from saying anything about his departure other than a statement both sides agreed to, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Deadline reports Zucker will receive a one-time payment this month of about $10 million, while the Journal reports he'll collect more than $5 million in a payment he's owed from his 2021 bonus. The network has hired Chris Licht of CBS to replace Zucker. About the time Zucker left CNN, he hired a Hollywood lawyer, Patricia Glaser, who immediately warned WarnerMedia that its comments about Zucker were getting close to being defamatory. (Read more Jeff Zucker stories.)