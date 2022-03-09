 
X

Zucker Settles With CNN for Millions

Former network president will waive his right to sue the network
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 9, 2022 4:42 PM CST
Zucker Can't Sue CNN Under Settlement Terms
Jeff Zucker listens at a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN in Detroit in 2019.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(Newser) – Former CNN President Jeff Zucker has reached a settlement with the network that will include a payment of millions of dollars but will cost him his ability to sue. Zucker resigned last month after conceding he hadn't told his bosses about a romantic relationship with a subordinate. The deal between WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, and Zucker includes a nondisclosure clause that prevents him from saying anything about his departure other than a statement both sides agreed to, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Deadline reports Zucker will receive a one-time payment this month of about $10 million, while the Journal reports he'll collect more than $5 million in a payment he's owed from his 2021 bonus. The network has hired Chris Licht of CBS to replace Zucker. About the time Zucker left CNN, he hired a Hollywood lawyer, Patricia Glaser, who immediately warned WarnerMedia that its comments about Zucker were getting close to being defamatory. (Read more Jeff Zucker stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X