(Newser) – This story has been updated with new details about Zucker's resignation: Jeff Zucker resigned as CNN president Wednesday after disclosing a relationship with a co-worker. CNN has this from a memo sent to employees around 11am ET: "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today." CNN reports the colleague, who wasn't named in the memo, is Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust, who isn't exiting the company. CNBC points out that both Zucker and Gollust are divorced.

She had this to say in a memo of her own: "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do [every day]." CNBC reports that the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, also offered up a statement to employees: "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past nine years. We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly." In CNN's report, it notes the sudden news "sent shock waves inside CNN and across the industry." (Read more Jeff Zucker stories.)