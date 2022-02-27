CNN May See a Big Shift Under New Leader

(Newser) – CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert's late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN, per the AP. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity. The selection was first reported Saturday by the website Puck. He would not be able to take over until the deal giving CNN new corporate ownership gets federal approval, expected early this spring.

The new chief is currently executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before taking over as executive producer at Colbert's Late Show in 2016, guiding it to the top of the ratings, Licht ran CBS This Morning, the network's morning news show. Before joining CBS in 2012, he was the top behind-the-scenes executive at MSNBC's Morning Joe in its formative years. A shift? Axios reports that Licht plans to move CNN away from left-leaning "opining" and back to more traditional news-gathering. The shift is coming about because David Laslav, CEO of Discovery (whose merger with CNN parent company WarnerMedia is pending) wants the network to return to its hard-news roots.