Trump Plane Made Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

(Newser) – Engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico caused a jet carrying Donald Trump to make an emergency landing Saturday night. The problem with one of the engines developed 20 to 30 minutes and 75 miles after takeoff, which was about 10pm, Politico reports, citing "two people familiar with the matter." The flight was returning the former president to Florida from New Orleans, where he'd addressed Republican Party donors at a retreat. Shortly after the Dassault Falcon 900 jet took off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport, the airport director said, it was diverted to the city's Louis Armstrong International Airport and landed safely, per NOLA.com.

Sources tell the Washington Post that the plane belonged to a donor who had loaned it to Trump for the evening. The Republican National Committee contacted another donor and found another plane to take Trump home. He eventually arrived at Palm Beach around 3am Sunday. In addition to Trump, the passengers included Secret Service agents, Trump advisers, and support staffers, per Reuters. A Trump spokesperson confirmed to the AP that the plane had made an emergency landing but declined to offer further details.