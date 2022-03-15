Zelensky to Russian Troops: Time for You to 'Choose'

(Newser) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest address wasn't directed at other world leaders but at ordinary Russians—and in particular the soldiers who are invading his nation, reports the BBC. Speaking Russian in his nightly video address, Zelensky urged the troops to surrender before they were killed. “You will not take anything from Ukraine," he said, per the New York Times. "You will take lives. But your life will also be taken.” He added that surrendering soldiers would be treated with dignity. “Choose,” he said. "I know that you want to survive."

Zelensky also encouraged Russians to resist their own leaders or their country would turn into a "very large North Korea," closed off from the world. He spoke as another round of talks was to resume between Ukrainian and Russian delegates but also as the bombardment of Kyiv and other cities continues. In another diplomatic front Tuesday, the leaders of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia were traveling by train into Ukraine to meet with Zelensky. They planned to offer the European Union's "unequivocal support" for his nation. Meanwhile, the Ukraine leader is expected to ask the US Congress for more weaponry on Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal. (Read more Volodymyr Zelensky stories.)