At Least 3 Killed in 50-Car Crash on Interstate

(Newser) – A snow squall in northeast Pennsylvania caused a massive crash involving at least 50 vehicles, state troopers say. John Blickley of Schuylkill County's emergency management office tells USA Today that the crash happened on Interstate 81 at around 10:30am and at least 20 people were hospitalized with injuries. Bickley says reduced visibility caused by the snow squall led to the crash, which involved multiple tractor-trailers. Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, later said that at least three people had been killed in the crash and that the death toll could rise.

Blickley says some people were trapped in their cars and snowy conditions made rescue efforts difficult. Footage shared on social media Monday shows a tractor-trailer smashing into a large dump truck near the Minersville exit as another truck spews smoke and flames, the AP reports. "Approx. 50-60 vehicles involved w/ multiple injuries," a Pennsylvania State Police trooper tweeted Monday afternoon. "A large fire involving several vehicles continues to burn."

National Weather Service forecaster Mike Colbert tells the AP that pileups are the reason the service started issuing warnings on snow squalls, heavy snow showers that he describes as "instant blizzards" that can arrive in seconds where skies were previously sunny. Earlier Monday, the service warned motorists in Pennsylvania that "squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow,” and that drivers should turn on their hazard lights and "gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.” (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)