Meet the 10 Richest People in the World

(Newser) – If Forbes is trying to make us feel bad for the world's billionaires, it's not really working. The magazine notes that, collectively, this group is now worth $400 billion less than they were a year ago, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, tepid markets, and war—but 1,000 or so billionaires still managed to make themselves even richer than they were in 2021. Forbes updates its annual World's Billionaires List, using stock prices and exchange rates from March 11 to figure out who the wealthiest people in the world are. Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk beats out Amazon's Jeff Bezos for the top spot, with a cool $219 billion burning a hole in his pocket. Here, the top 10, including their age, current or former company, and net worth:



Elon Musk, 50, Tesla/SpaceX; $219B Jeff Bezos, 58, Amazon; $171B Bernard Arnault (and family), 73, LVMH; $158B Bill Gates, 66, Microsoft; $129B Warren Buffett, 91, Berkshire Hathaway; $118B Larry Page, 49, Google; $111B Sergey Brin, 48, Google; $107B Larry Ellison, 77, Oracle; $106B Steve Ballmer, 66, Microsoft; $91.4B Mukesh Ambani, 64, Reliance Industries; $90.7B