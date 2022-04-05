Meet the 10 Richest People in the World

You know many of them already, including Elon Musk at No. 1, per 'Forbes' annual billionaires ranking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2022 9:50 AM CDT
Meet the 10 Richest People in the World
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks in Washington on March 9, 2020.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Newser) – If Forbes is trying to make us feel bad for the world's billionaires, it's not really working. The magazine notes that, collectively, this group is now worth $400 billion less than they were a year ago, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, tepid markets, and war—but 1,000 or so billionaires still managed to make themselves even richer than they were in 2021. Forbes updates its annual World's Billionaires List, using stock prices and exchange rates from March 11 to figure out who the wealthiest people in the world are. Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk beats out Amazon's Jeff Bezos for the top spot, with a cool $219 billion burning a hole in his pocket. Here, the top 10, including their age, current or former company, and net worth:

  1. Elon Musk, 50, Tesla/SpaceX; $219B
  2. Jeff Bezos, 58, Amazon; $171B
  3. Bernard Arnault (and family), 73, LVMH; $158B
  4. Bill Gates, 66, Microsoft; $129B
  5. Warren Buffett, 91, Berkshire Hathaway; $118B
  6. Larry Page, 49, Google; $111B
  7. Sergey Brin, 48, Google; $107B
  8. Larry Ellison, 77, Oracle; $106B
  9. Steve Ballmer, 66, Microsoft; $91.4B
  10. Mukesh Ambani, 64, Reliance Industries; $90.7B
See who else made it onto the Forbes list here. (Read more richest man in the world stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X