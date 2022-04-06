The Scenes From Borodyanka Are Horrifying

(Newser) – New York Times journalists got to Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday for the first time since Russian forces withdrew, and the newspaper describes what they found there as "shocking." Four apartment buildings that were completely flattened by bombs, and more than two miles of devastation along the main street of the town near the capital city of Kyiv. Underneath the rubble, at least 200 are missing and presumed dead. Families are searching for their bodies. Images from the town also show ransacked homes and bodies that show signs of having been tortured, CNN reports. Some victims have gunshot wounds to the head.

Borodyanka is a few miles further out from Kyiv than Bucha, where similar devastation was unveiled after the Russian pullout. Ukraine is warning the civilian toll in Borodyanka could end up even worse than in Bucha, EuroNews reports. New video from Bucha shows Russian armored vehicles firing on a cyclist as he dismounts and rounds the corner of a street occupied by the soldiers, reports the New York Times, which independently verified the February footage. A mangled body in civilian clothes matching the cyclist's was later filmed in the same location following the Russian withdrawal. Meanwhile, 15 female Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces say they were stripped naked and tortured while in captivity. They were released Friday. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)