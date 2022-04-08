FBI: 2 Fake Federal Officers Tricked Secret Service

(Newser) – The FBI arrested two men this week in DC a strange case that currently has way more questions than answers. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, are accused of impersonating federal officers with the Department of Homeland Security while cozying up to members of the Secret Service, reports the New York Times. They allegedly provided the Secret Service members with gifts—swanky penthouse apartments, televisions, drones, surveillance systems, etc., per the AP. Their alleged motive? Unclear, at least according to what has been released so far, reports the Washington Post. Also unclear is where they got their money, the merchandise they allegedly doled out, and the weapons in their possession.

"Taherzadeh and Ali have attempted to use their false and fraudulent affiliation with DHS to ingratiate themselves with members of federal law enforcement and the defense community," wrote the FBI's David Elias in an affidavit. Both are currently in custody, and four members of the Secret Service—apparently duped by the pair's phony credentials—have been placed on administrative leave. Authorities even specified a link that goes alarmingly high: Taherzadeh allegedly offered to buy an assault rifle for a Secret Service agent who worked on first lady Jill Biden's security detail. Prosecutors say the men are US citizens but have visas showing travel to Pakistan and Iran, per the AP.