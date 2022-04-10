Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Roars Past Ambulance

(Newser) – Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning $71 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount's PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend's other major newcomer, Michael Bay's Ambulance, which faltered in theaters, the AP reports. Sonic 2, which brings back the first film's director, writers, and cast—including James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character—opened in 4,234 locations and surpassed its predecessor's opening weekend. The first Sonic the Hedgehog opened over the Presidents Day holiday weekend in February 2020, earning $58 million in its first three days.

"The normal pattern domestically is that sequels slide a little bit," said Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for Paramount. "But we certainly bucked that trend." Sonic 2 got mixed to positive reviews from critics, and audiences were enthusiastic, giving the CG/live-action hybrid a strong "A" CinemaScore. Meanwhile, Ambulance got off to a bumpy start, with an estimated $8.7 million in grosses. Bay’s nail-biter about a botched bank robbery was released by Universal and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.



