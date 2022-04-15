Amputee Finds Strength in Running a Marathon a Day

(Newser) – Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days, sustained by her support team of her husband and their two young children, as well as a large social media following. Last month, a little more than two-thirds of the way to her goal of setting a world record for back-to-back marathons, the South Africa native posted something on her Twitter account that got people talking, the AP reports. "The first thing I did after my run today was take off my leg. Felt so good," she tweeted. "Marathon 69 done. 31 marathons to go."

That was last month, and she's still running—covering the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance day in, day out, rain or shine, occasionally on a treadmill but mostly on roads and trails near her home in Gilbert, Arizona. If her streak remains intact heading into the Boston Marathon on April 18, it'll be marathon No. 92. Unlike the 30,000 others running the storied course, Hunt-Broersma, 46, will have done a marathon the day before. Somehow, she'll have to rally body and soul to run another the day after. And another after that. And then eight more. All on a carbon-fiber blade that's been her left leg ever since she lost the real thing below the knee to a rare cancer. "You make peace with pain," she said.

In 2001, Hunt-Broersma was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer more typically seen in children. Within weeks, her leg was amputated below the knee. Until five years ago, she wasn't at all athletic. "Running really changed my life," she said. "It helped me accept myself as an amputee. It gave me a sense of freedom." This week, after she logged marathon No. 85, well-wishers offered virtual applause. "You just seem to eat marathons for breakfast," one person tweeted. "In such bleak times, thank you for serving as an inspiration," commented another. Hunt-Broersma hopes she inspires a singular thought in others, regardless of their own physical challenges: "You're stronger than you think—and you're capable of so much more." (One runner completed his first marathon after losing both feet.)